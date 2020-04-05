Queen Elizabeth, who spoke to the nation on Sunday. 06-04-2020 Buckingham Palace

The Queen spoke on Sunday night, opening by saying: "I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country; a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous challenges to the daily lives of us all."

She referred to those on the NHS front line, thanking "care workers and other key workers who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all".

"I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times.

"I hope in the years to come everybody will be able to take pride in how they responded to the challenge. And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country.

"Across the Commonwealth and around the world, we have seen heart-warming stories of people coming together to help others, be it through delivering food parcels and medicines, checking on neighbours, or converting businesses to help the relief effort. Though self-isolating may at times be hard, many people of all faiths, and of none, are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect, in prayer or meditation.

"Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.

"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."