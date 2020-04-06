King Felipe VI of Spain & Queen Letizia 06-04-2020 @CasaReal

King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia, found out all about the work being carried out by Projecte Home Balears on Monday.

Because of the coronavirus restrictions, the Royals spoke to Tomeu Català, President of the organisation, via videoconference.

Projecte Home Balears helps addicts fight all kinds of addictions and the work continues despite the fact that there’s no money coming in during the coronavirus State of Emergency in Spain.

From an office in La Zarzuela Palace on the outskirts of Madrid, the Royals and Tomeu Català discussed the Covid-19 health crisis and the difficulties of operating whilst the restrictions are in place.

Tomeu Català also told King Felipe and Queen Letizia that Projecte Home Balears therapy sessions are based on the addict’s needs and family environment and are usually different for each person.

A series of photographs from the interview have been published on Twitter.

