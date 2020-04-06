Entertainment
Spanish Royals learn all about addiction
King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia, found out all about the work being carried out by Projecte Home Balears on Monday.
Because of the coronavirus restrictions, the Royals spoke to Tomeu Català, President of the organisation, via videoconference.
Projecte Home Balears helps addicts fight all kinds of addictions and the work continues despite the fact that there’s no money coming in during the coronavirus State of Emergency in Spain.
From an office in La Zarzuela Palace on the outskirts of Madrid, the Royals and Tomeu Català discussed the Covid-19 health crisis and the difficulties of operating whilst the restrictions are in place.
Tomeu Català also told King Felipe and Queen Letizia that Projecte Home Balears therapy sessions are based on the addict’s needs and family environment and are usually different for each person.
A series of photographs from the interview have been published on Twitter.
Los Reyes se interesan por el trabajo de @projectehomebal El presidente de Projecte Home Balears, Tomeu Catalá, les ha explicado en videoconferencia su respuesta frente al #COVID19 para seguir atendiendo a las personas afectadas por adicciones pic.twitter.com/ZLy10ptRo3— Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) April 6, 2020
