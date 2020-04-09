Spain's tourism minister, Reyes Maroto. 25-02-2020 Mariscal - pml GAR - EFE

Spain's tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, says that the government is working on an "exit strategy" with the tourism industry that will be "progressive" and for which national tourism will be the first to recover.

Maroto spoke with representatives of the Spanish Tourism Council on Wednesday. Different "scenarios" are being considered, with the tourism offer being "adapted" to how the pandemic develops and to ensuring that Spain is a "safe destination". The government's "obligation", she added, was "to work according to these scenarios in activating measures and support for the tourism sector". The minister observed that tourism had driven economic recovery after previous crises (such as the financial crisis) and that the government wants it to do so again.

Meanwhile, a report in the ABC newspaper on Thursday suggests that the government is working on a plan that contemplates there being no foreign tourism this summer. ABC states that a government measure which would have the greatest impact on the economy is one by which there is "a closure of borders (total or partial)". This summer's tourism would therefore be based on the national market.

ABC adds that the government is apparently considering only allowing Spaniards to travel abroad this summer if they have a health certificate that recommends travel, i.e. they are not infected. Moreover, it is said that the government is looking at reducing crowds at events and in "certain spaces", and these would include beaches.

A government source, ABC continues, says that "it is impossible to predict anything at the moment, but I see international tourism as being practically impossible". One scenario is, therefore, that Spain will not be open to international tourism until the autumn.