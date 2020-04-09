News
Don't screw it up now!
The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has warned that "the last thing we should allow is slip up now because that would cause more than a setback, it could mean a total relapse."
The Prime Minister called on Congress to support a second extension of the coronavirus State of Emergency calling it "an essential measure to protect the life and health of Spanish citizens."
Mr Sánchez also confirmed that any de-escalation will be "staggered and very cautious,” and that the first step towards normality will be taken next week with the conclusion of recoverable paid leave, accompanied by personal, collective, controlled hygiene measures and a follow-up on infections.
Tribute
The Prime Minister promised to hold a State Tribute to those who have died from COVID-19 once the acute phase of the pandemic has been overcome.
“The most shocking thing about this pandemic is the death, in solitude, of those who fell victim to the disease and although nothing can compensate for that pain, we will pay tribute to the victims in a way that they deserve," he said.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.