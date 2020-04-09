Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain. 09-04-2020 Ultima Hora

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has warned that "the last thing we should allow is slip up now because that would cause more than a setback, it could mean a total relapse."

The Prime Minister called on Congress to support a second extension of the coronavirus State of Emergency calling it "an essential measure to protect the life and health of Spanish citizens."

Mr Sánchez also confirmed that any de-escalation will be "staggered and very cautious,” and that the first step towards normality will be taken next week with the conclusion of recoverable paid leave, accompanied by personal, collective, controlled hygiene measures and a follow-up on infections.

Tribute

The Prime Minister promised to hold a State Tribute to those who have died from COVID-19 once the acute phase of the pandemic has been overcome.

“The most shocking thing about this pandemic is the death, in solitude, of those who fell victim to the disease and although nothing can compensate for that pain, we will pay tribute to the victims in a way that they deserve," he said.