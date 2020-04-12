Pedro Sánchez with the ministers for the interior, health, defence, transport and territorial policy. 12-04-2020 Borja Puig de la Bellacasa

During a videoconference with regional presidents on Sunday, Prime Minister Sánchez stressed the need for a pact for economic and social reconstruction once the threat of the coronavirus pandemic passes.

The Spanish government, he said, wants "all sectors representative of society to be involved in the development of this national agreement". By this, he meant all political parties in Congress and in regional governments as well as "social and economic agents" - business, unions, NGOs, for example.

"In a state as decentralised as ours," he told the regional presidents, "there would be no point in doing this (creating the pact) without the regions". He was making the proposal, he added, "from the heart and in good faith". It is essential to convey "a message of coordination, collaboration and cooperation". He understood that there were "disagreements" with regard to certain issues, "but it is important that the citizens see that all parties and institutions are together".