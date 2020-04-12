Prime Minister Sánchez. 12-04-2020 Borja Puig de la Bellacasa

At the press conference following Sunday's videoconference with regional presidents, Pedro Sánchez stressed that the general confinement is continuing. "Only the hibernation is over," he said, a reference to the return to work for non-essential activities.

The prime minister explained that the government will be setting markers to measure the capacity to respond to the virus and that of the health service in particular. "If the data do not improve," he warned, "the restrictions will be maintained or increased". An extension to the current confinement period (until 26 April) is not being ruled out. He added, however, that the numbers are improving. The results of the "total confinement" will be seen in the coming weeks.

"De-escalation, which will begin at the earliest in two weeks' time, is going to be progressive and very cautious," he said, while emphasising that anyone who can return to work this week will not be able to if they have the least symptom or have been in contact with someone who has been infected.

Referring to the reconstruction pact which he had discussed with the regional presidents, Sánchez reiterated that while the crisis lasts, the only thing which should be heard is unity and not political confrontation