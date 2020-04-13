News
“The NHS has saved my life, no question”
Two NHS nurses are being hailed as heroes after the British Prime Minister publicly thanked them for looking after him when he was in hospital fighting coronavirus.
Boris Johnson praised several Medical Staff but paid specific tribute to Nurse Luis Pitarma, from central Aveiro in Portugal and Nurse Jenny McGee, from Invercargill in New Zealand.
“The NHS has saved my life, no question,” said Boris Johnson, “particularly two nurses who stood by my bedside for 48 hours when things could have gone either way."
It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020
The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5
The British Prime Minister was admitted to Thomas’ Hospital in London on April 5 and moved to the ICU almost immediately when his symptoms worsened. He was given oxygen but did not contract pneumonia or need a respirator and was discharged at the weekend after 7 nights in hospital.
Luis Pitarma has been working at St Thomas’ for 4 years and specialises in oxygenation, which is why he was taking care of Boris Johnson whilst he was in the ICU. Nurse Pitarma has already received a call from Portuguese President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, to "thank him personally for his work and vigilance.”
Jenny McGee has been working as a nurse in the UK for 8 years. The New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern says she's sent a personal Facebook message to Nurse McGee to thank her for her work.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Tony / Hace about 10 hours
What crap we don’t need foreigners in our country the nhs only employed them as cheap labour depressing our wages that’s the only reason , oh and apart from no work in there own country , not to mention all the freebies , my wife has been nursing in the nhs for 42 years and she says if our own people apply they are deliberately overlooked as the wage demands are to high it’s funny now you see all the advertisements on tv for jobs in the nhs should have thought about our own first she says she wouldn’t work for them again too many managers who have not got a clue what they are doing drawing extremely high wages instead of paying the staff who actually do the dirty work ! at the moment she is working 24 hr shifts for a days wage I earn in 1 hour so thank god for brexit and the nhs can kiss my a...s
Mark Badoer / Hace 1 day
Makes u snigger: the Brexit was a lot about too many foreigners coming into the UK. yet Boris was nursed by two non brits. I wonder when the Brits work out that the whole of the UK cannot function without foreigners......