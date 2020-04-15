Entertainment
BBC drummer goes viral
A BBC Weatherman has gone viral on Twitter for entertaining viewers after he broadcast the weather from his home.
Owain Wyn Evans finished his broadcast for BBC North West saying "That's the forecast, stay safe and I'll see you soon."
The camera cuts to him running into the living room, then he starts drumming like a madman to the BBC News title music.
Owain later tweeted "when they said try working from home I didn't realise they'd expect me to do the music too."
This clip has been viewed more than by nearly 2 million people on Twitter.
When they said try working from home I didn’t realise they’d expect me to do the music too @BBCNews @BBCNWT #BBCNewsTheme 🥁 #workingfromhome pic.twitter.com/DVXjDw0l8F— Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) April 15, 2020
