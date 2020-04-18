Pedro Sánchez speaking on Saturday evening. 18-04-2020

Prime Minister Sánchez started his Saturday evening address by saying the Spanish "are the western citizens who have complied with the restrictions with greatest rigour". "We have saved tens of thousands of lives."

"We have achieved what has been the most difficult, thanks to the responsibility and social discipline of the Spanish people. The most extreme moments have passed, but these achievements are still insufficient and fragile. We cannot put them at risk with hasty decisions.

"Despite the enormous progress, we are still on the path of compliance with the WHO guidelines. It is not possible to lift the containment measures, so I intend to inform the regional presidents tomorrow and Congress this coming week that the government is proposing to extend the state of alarm for another 15 days until 9 May inclusive."

The prime minister signalled the government's intention to relax the confinement of children. "Experts consider that it is possible to alleviate one of the aspects of the confinement, that which affects our children and grandchildren. So, the government's opinion is to alleviate this confinement as of 27 April."