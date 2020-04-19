Spain's transport minister, José Luis Ábalos. 19-04-2020

Spain's minister for transport, mobility and the urban agenda, José Luis Ábalos, stated on Sunday that "there are no definite dates" for the resumption of economic activities which are currently paralysed. "All scenarios" are being considered, but he accepted that some sectors of the economy will take longer than others to return to normality, such as tourism and air travel.

The minister explained that there are working groups examining the impact of the crisis on transport, on public works and construction, and on companies in sectors related to these. In the case of passenger transport, he said that the impact is "enormous, devastating". There is a working party that is focusing exclusively on the airline industry, Ábalos adding that specific action plans are to be drawn up for the industry and for tourism.

A relaunch of tourism activity, he observed, will depend on the scenarios that are anticipated and on the necessary health measures to avoid further outbreaks of Covid-19 and not "ruin all the sacrifices that have been made".