Francina Armengol, President of the Government of the Balearic Islands. 22-04-2020

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol has replied to more than 100 letters she’s received in recent days from German nationals complaining that they cannot return to the Islands because they're not residents and criticising the tough coronavirus restrictions in Spain.

"The requirements to go to second homes, which entail a very important sacrifice for those who reside on our Islands, are the same for everyone, regardless of their nationality or place of origin,” she said.

Armengol thanked them for their kind words about the Balearic Islands and highlighted the close ties that unite the Balearic Islands with Germany which she said “has become more than just a community partner".

German national, Alex Schütz, who's daughter Lily lives in Calvia says not allowing people to come and go as they please makes sense right now.

"I understand that they do not let people go to second homes, this is also the case in Germany," he said.

Armengol pointed out that after the approval of the State of Emergency on March 14, the Balearic Government worked with the Central Government to ensure Air and Maritime links.

“German citizens who have their habitual residence in the Islands can move around as decreed by the State of Emergency, like any other resident of Majorca and the rest of the islands,” she said, telling the German nationals “the return to normal activity must also guarantee the safety of people in the islands and avoiding the spread of the virus."

All of Europe has been forced to take drastic measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic and the German Consul in Majorca, Karin Köeller, said Germany will respect the restrictions in Spain.

“The entry regulations and restrictions are the sovereign responsibility of the Spanish authorities. Spain, as well as other European countries, including Germany will follow the agreed restrictions in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” she said.

Rentals

German Real Estate Agents pointed out that the problem also affects Germans who have rented houses for several months on the island.

“The current restrictive measures prevent Germans from coming to the Island where they have rented homes for long periods of time and sometimes paid for them one year in advance, so they've paid for the property but can't enjoy the house,” claims Linda K. Gaeb from Lindacasas Mallorca.

Several people decided to return to Majorca anyway, but were given short shrift at Palma airport.

“We’ve had Italians and Germans arriving here who were not able to prove their residency in Majorca, so they had to take another flight from Palma to Madrid ,” said an Airport Spokesperson.