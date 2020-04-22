Pedro Sánchez arriving at Congress on Wednesday. 22-04-2020 J. J. Guillén

Shares:

Prime Minister Sánchez, seeking ratification of the latest extension to the state of alarm, told Congress on Wednesday that there is a "de-escalation horizon" in the second half of May.

The extension until 11 May, Sánchez said, was "essential". But he stressed that in asking for a further extension, he was able, for the first time, to "envisage what life could be like once the acute phase has passed". There is a "prudently optimistic scenario", but he insisted that "false steps" must be avoided. Spain will at all times follow World Health Organization criteria for the new phase that the country will face.

In the second half of May, he added, the conditions of the state of alarm will be changing. Decisions on freedom of movement will depend on the evolution of the disease. Emphasising that there must be utmost caution and prudence, he said that as the risk "progressively" decreases, the state of alarm can be modified.

Sánchez explained that the health minister, Salvador Illa, is to be given powers to issue instructions that may differ according to location. These will apply to the movement of people, to commercial activity, such as the reopening of bars and restaurants, and to places for leisure and culture. Over the period of the new extension, the fortnight starting on Monday, the prime minister indicated that rules on limiting travel and commercial activity may vary.