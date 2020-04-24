Serra de Tramuntana 22-02-2015 Julián Serrano

We are in for a stormy weekend and the bad weather is likely to continue until the end of the month according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

The northern half of the Peninsula will be battered by heavy rain on Friday and there could be some hailstorms inland.

There will be torrential rain in the Straits of Gibraltar and Melilla on Friday and it will also be very wet on Saturday, according to Aemet spokesperson, Rubén del Campo.

Stormy weather is expected in the Balearic Islands throughout Saturday and there will also be heavy rain and hailstorms in the north, west and south of the Peninsula which will be worse in mountainous areas.

Sunday will be just as miserable, with more torrential rain expected, especially in Cantabria and the Canary Islands.

The rough weather will continue throughout next week with torrential rain in the flatlands, but it should stabilise on Thursday.

May kicks off with higher temperatures, especially overnight, but there’s an Atlantic front heading for Galicia, that will bring heavy rain to the northwest of the Peninsula and scattered showers to the Canary Islands on May 2.