De-escalation of coronavirus restrictions. 24-04-2020 EFE

The de-escalation of coronavirus restrictions for children begins on Sunday and now the Government is turning its attention to the rest of the population.

The Health Minister, Salvador Illa, is meeting with representatives from Autonomous Communities and the Inter-territorial Health Council to agree on criteria and markers that will allow Spain to transition to the de-escalation phase.

Minister Illa said on Thursday in the Congress of Deputies that there is "reciprocal loyalty" to face the pandemic and that a framework is required in order to move forward.

One of the markers is the seroprevalence study which will begin next week in each autonomous community and according to Minister Illa, this very ambitious project will be done in three waves, although preliminary results will be available.

At least 36,000 families and 60,000 people will be involved in the study which will estimate what percentage of the Spanish population has developed antibodies to the coronavirus and measure their level of immunity.