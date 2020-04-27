Brad Pitt at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles. 10-02-2020 LUCAS JACKSON/Reuters

Shares:

Fresh from his highly successful Award Season, Brad Pitt has hit the headlines for his hilarious SNL parody of Donald Trump’s controversial coronavirus statements.

In the 2nd edition of the famous American Comedy Show, Saturday Night Live At Home, Brad dons the persona of Dr Anthony Fauci, who specialises in immunology and has been at the forefront of the Covid-19 crisis in the US.

Dr Fauci recently said that if he was ever parodied on SNL, he would like Pitt to play him and clearly the show’s Producers were listening.

Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci while hosting SNL’s 2nd stay-at-home edition. https://t.co/QcvMd2FhbH — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 26, 2020

President Trump was heavily criticised after suggesting that disinfectant injections could cure coronavirus, forcing several companies to issue statements advising people never to ingest disinfectant in any form.