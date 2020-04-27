Another 331 Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Spain. 27-04-2020 Ultima Hora

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 331 coronavirus deaths in Spain in the last 24 hours, making a total of 23,521.

There were also 1,831 new infections, which is an increase of 0.9% compared to Sunday but Dr Fernando Simón from the Health Alerts Centre believes that the numbers may have been affected by diagnosis delays over the weekend and stressed that the downward trend is continuing.

The good news is that another 2,144 people were discharged from hospital, which means more than 100,875 people in Spain have overcome coronavirus and no longer have any symptoms.