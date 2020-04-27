World Health Organisation issues stark warning. 27-04-2020 Stringer

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is still "far from over" saying much remains to be done, especially in areas poorer and more vulnerable.

The WHO's Executive Director, Michael J. Ryan, says that a hasty decontamination could cause problems in the future.

"Governments have to weigh lives and the economy, but if they take steps too soon, they risk a greater impact on the economy,” he said.

Many countries in Europe are starting to lift their Covid-19 restrictions, but Tedros says it’s very important to continue detecting, isolating and treating all cases and monitoring any people they’ve been in contact with.

“The pandemic is far from over and the WHO is concerned about growing trends in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries, where many deaths are not reported due to low evidence capacity,” he said.

The WHO has also announced that it's launching a second Strategic Response Preparedness Plan which will include an estimate of the resources needed to carry out an upcoming global response to the virus.

Millions of Personal Protective Equipment items have already been shipped to 105 countries and laboratory supplies to more than 127 and much more will be shipped in the coming weeks.

"We have a long way to go and a lot of work to do and the WHO is committed to doing its utmost to support all countries,” said Tedros, “but political leadership is also essential, including the vital role of parliaments. National unity is the basis of world solidarity. Solidarity, solidarity, solidarity: that is what we will say every day.”