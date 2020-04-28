State of alarm
Sánchez sets out de-escalation plan for "new normality" by end-June
On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Sánchez set out the Spanish government's plan for de-escalation of coronavirus restrictions.
He said that the transition will be gradual, asymmetric (therefore different according to region) and coordinated. There will be a "gradual recovery by phases for which the unit will be the province or the island"; there will be no movement between provinces or islands.
In Phase 0, there will, for example, be takeaway from restaurants with prior appointment; individual training for professional athletes and professional leagues.
In Phase 1, certain activities will be allowed to start, such as small retailers under strict security conditions, but not shopping centres. Terraces will be opened with an occupancy of 30% and there will be preferential hours for people over 65. Hotels can open with restrictions and avoiding common areas; places of worship with a capacity of one third; the opening of high-performance centres and training for professional leagues. Face masks for public transport will be recommended.
In Phase 2, restaurants will open at 30% occupancy; schools will open for refresher activities or for children under six if the parents work (they will fully open in September); cultural facilities with a third of capacity; shows with fewer than 50 people in closed environments or 400 outdoors; and places of worship will raise their capacity to 50%.
In Phase 3 in the commercial sector, capacity will be limited to 50%. Restrictions on restaurants and mobility will be relaxed.
Each phase will have a minimum duration of two weeks. In the best case, the transition will have a minimum duration of six weeks, one and a half months - a maximum of eight weeks for the whole of Spain. By the end of June we will be at a situation of the "new normality".
On 4 May, Phase 0 will start. Gomera, El Hierro, Graciosa and Formentera will be at the forefront of the de-escalation for a few days, starting with phase 1. On 11 May, all provinces that meet the requirements will pass to Phase 1. "We will not all advance at the same speed, but with the same rules."
At the conclusion of the three phases, each province will have adapted to the new normality. Social and economic restrictions will end, but epidemiological surveillance and hygiene measures will continue. The de-escalation will be asymmetric.
"We are planning a horizon of between six and eight weeks. The state of alarm has been used to stop the Covid-19, and we shall be proposing a further 15-day extension.
"Following last Sunday's experience, the health ministry is studying the possibility of scheduling when people can go out. We will give more specific details in a few days."
Additional detail: The prime minister said that it will not be possible during Phase 0 to go to a friend or relative's home, suggesting that this will be the case by Phase 1. Travel from one province to another will not be possible until the situation of new normality is reached, i.e. by the end of June. But there will be the earlier possibility for this in the event of a death in the family.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Britbabe / Hace 37 minutes
If you take into account that many businesses, shops, hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, nurseries, etc will never re-open, meaning that thousands will be out of work, or that people with more than a few brain cells will not revive the traditional greetings kiss, or that people will be paranoid every time they cough, I suppose you could say that things will get back to "normal" one day.
Mark / Hace about 2 hours
You cannot favour one person over another it is a breach of your human rights it’s all or nothing civil unrest will ensue and if it does it will be the same old story DOWN TO THE GOVERNMENT,,!,
AP / Hace about 12 hours
WTF...sorry, but this is not normal! People need to LIVE!!!!
Dule / Hace about 12 hours
Seems to me that few more phases will be needed if Spain really wants normality. Phase 4, new prime minister. Phase 5, new government.
Yogi / Hace about 14 hours
WHAT? So from Saturday only professional athletes are allowed to go out and train. Have I got that right? Is he serious? I hope this is yet another Sanchez cock-up comment! There’s going to be a lot of very pissed off “amateur” riders, runners etc. on this island baying for his blood if this totally bonkers condition is confirmed.
Matthew / Hace about 15 hours
I don't understand what this means for individuals who want to go out for a walk/exercise and don't have a child? Are will still obliged to stay home? When can we go and train on our bicycles on the roads by ourselves for example if we aren't professional athletes? I'm not sure what phase this falls under?
Tony / Hace about 16 hours
Why does he make it so complicated? I just want to know when I can go out for a walk.