24,275 coronavirus deaths in Spain since pandemic began. 29-04-2020 Ultima Hora

The Ministry of Health confirmed another 325 coronavirus deaths in Spain on Wednesday, taking the total to 24,275.

There were also 2,144 new infections, making 212,917 since the pandemic began.

The good news is that nearly 6,400 people have been discharged from hospital after beating the disease.

Fernando Simón from the Health Alerts & Emergencies Centre said the increase in fatalities compared to Tuesday was due to "an autonomous community reporting old cases.”

He also pointed out that there’s likely to be an increase in new infections because some communities have not confirmed their numbers and apologised for saying on Tuesday that only one autonomous community had reported more new cases than hospital discharges, when in fact there were 4.