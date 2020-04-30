Consul General, Lloyd Milen. 30-04-2020 MDB files

At last week’s virtual drop-in session, many of you asked for clarification of the rules around entering Spain during the current state of emergency. Consul General, Lloyd Milen, has recorded a message from his home in Barcelona, explaining who is able to enter the country and what documentation is required.

This video reflects the situation on the day of posting, so please sign up for alerts to https://www.gov.uk/foreign- travel-advice/spain, so that you are kept informed of any changes to the entry requirements.