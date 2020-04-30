Rules about exercise start from Saturday. 27-04-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Spain's health minister Salvador Illa gave a press conference on Thursday evening at which he explained the regulations for people being allowed to go out to exercise as from Saturday.

The schedule, he said, was based on expert advice to reduce risks to the most vulnerable groups. Therefore, physical activity and daily walks should be within the municipality in which one resides. For people from the age of 14, exercise and walks should not be of more than one kilometre. Sport and walks should be on an individual basis or with someone that a person lives with. These activities will be between 6am and 10am and 8pm and 11pm. These activities, for all age groups, should be once a day.

For dependent people and the over-70s, their activities will be from 10am to midday and 7pm to 8pm. There has been an alteration to the rules regarding children under the age of 14; their hours will now be midday to 7pm.

Rules on social distancing of at least one and a half metres should be observed at all times.

In municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants, these time slots will not apply; exercise can be taken at any time between 6am and 11pm.