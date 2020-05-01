281 coronavirus deaths in Spain. 01-05-2020 Nacho Doce, Reuters

The Ministry of Health confirmed 281 more coronavirus deaths in Spain on Friday, slightly higher than Thursday, but staying below the 300 mark for the second day in a row. A total of 24,824 people have died from Covid-19 nationwide since the pandemic began.

The number of new infections fell to 1,781, making 215,216 altogether and 2,628 patients were discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours, which brings the figure to 114,678.

The highest number of Covid-19 deaths has been in Madrid with 8,222, followed by Catalonia with 5,061; Castilla-La Mancha with 2,498; Castilla y León with 1,770; The Basque Country with 1,312; The Valencian Community with 1,245; Andalusia with 1,238; Aragon with 749; Galicia with 555; Navarra with 458; Extremadura with 451; Asturias with 273; La Rioja with 333; The Balearic Islands with 193; Cantabria with 192; The Canary Islands with 136; Murcia with 132; Ceuta with 4 and Melilla with 2.

Madrid has also registered the highest number of new infections via PCR with 61,829 confirmed, followed by Catalonia, with 49,307; Castilla y León with 16,993; Castilla-La Mancha with 15,910; The Basque Country with 12,824; Andalusia with 12,161; The Valencian Community with 10,347; Galicia with 8,848; Aragon with 5,116; Navarra with 4,848; La Rioja with 3,936; Extremadura with 2,811; Asturias with 2,298; The Canary Islands with 2,206; Cantabria with 2,184; The Balearic Islands with 1,894; Murcia with 1,488; Melilla with 115; and Ceuta with 101.

In the last 24 hours, The Valencian Community had the most ICU admissions with 31, followed by The Community of Madrid with 15, Catalonia with 11 and Andalusia with 8.