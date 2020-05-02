'White Lines' will premiere on Netflix on May 15. 04-06-2019 Chris Harris

The Consell de Mallorca is working on an Economic and Social Reactivation Plan and believes that the Audiovisual Sector will be "key" to economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mallorca Film Commission, or MFC has worked tirelessly to attract film companies and facilitate audiovisual production on the island and filming has doubled in the last three years.

More than 500 productions have been shot in Majorca since 2016 and the island’s Audiovisual Industry is generating around 80 million euros a year.

It’s been a hectic time in the Majorcan Film Industry; the entire first season of ‘The Mallorca Files’ was shot on the island, the second series is already in the can and the show is broadcast on German television; the TV series, ‘Mentiras’ or ‘Lies’ is broadcast on Atresplayer Premium and Netflix will premiere ‘White Lines’ on May 15.

“The Mallorca Film Commission’s commitment to promoting the island as the ideal location for film and television shoots has paid off and thanks to their efforts the beauty of the island is being seen far and wide. The Audiovisual Industry will play an important role in economic recovery,” said Tourism Minister, Andreu Serra.

‘The Mallorca Files’ tv series went down a storm in the UK with an average audience of more than 2.5 million viewers and it also got a great reception from the public when it premiered on ZDF Neo in Germany on April 17.

‘Mentires’ or ‘Lies’ stars Javier Rey and Angela Cremonte and has been airing on AtresPlayer Premium since April 19.

‘White Lines’ was created by the Spanish TV Producer, Writer and Director, Álex Pina, who’s best known for the crime drama ‘La Casa de Papel’ or ‘The Paper House.’

It stars Laura Haddock, Juan Diego Botto and Marta Milans and tells the story of a woman from Manchester who travels to Ibiza to investigate the disappearance of her brother 20 years ago.