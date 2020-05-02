News
Masks are mandatory on Public Transport from Monday
The Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, began his speech on Saturday with a message of hope saying the rate of coronavirus infection is now 66 times less than it was when the State of Emergency was announced on March 14.
Sanchez pointed out that social responsibility is paramount as the de-escalation gets underway, to prevent a resurgence of Covid-19.
He also has announced that from Monday, May 4, masks will be mandatory on public transport and that 6 million will be distributed at the main transport centres nationwide.
Restaurants and cafés will be able to deliver orders directly from their premises from May 4, with a preferential distribution system for seniors.
The Prime Minister has already announced that Services such as, hairdressers, workshops and bookstores could open from Monday, but on Saturday, he added that each of those establishments must operate with one worker per customer.
He also confirmed that 16 billion euros will be poured into the economy to boost the social and economic reconstruction of Spain, but did not say how the money would be spent.
"This is the largest mobilisation of public money in the history of democracy," said Prime Minister Sánchez.
The Government has calculated that the country's wealth will be reduced by 9%, and that it will take two years to get things back on track, but Sánchez says he's confident that by 2023 Spain will be in better shape than it was before the pandemic.
He also repeated his intention to request a fourth extension of the State of Emergency, as he already said on Tuesday when he revealed details of the de-escalation plan.
After 49 days of being stuck at home, adults in Spain are finally allowed to go out for one hour per day from 06.00-10.00 or 20.00-2300 to walk, run or play sports.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.