Coronavirus
Simón: high probability of new outbreaks
Dr. Fernando Simón, the director of Spain's Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, said on Sunday that the probability of there being further outbreaks of coronavirus was high.
He stressed the need to be prepared and did not rule out there being a second wave of the epidemic in October. "But I expect that the impact will be lower. It is difficult for me to believe that we may have a greater situation than that which we have experienced."
