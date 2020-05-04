'Love Island' 2020 postponed. 05-05-2020 Love Island

Shares:

ITV’s Director of Television, Kevin Lygo, has announced that there will be no ‘Love Island’ series this year.

Producers have binned plans to move the reality series to the UK and Kevin Lygo told a virtual panel for the Edinburgh Television Festival that coronavirus restrictions in Spain made it impossible to travel to Majorca.

“We have tried every which way to make ‘Love Island’ this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority. In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Majorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question,” said Lygo.

Show host, Laura Whitmore, took to Twitter after the announcement was made.

Like with a lot of things because of restrictions with travel, social distancing and unable to plan ahead, Love Island is postponed until 2021.

Great news is that there have been more applications then any other series! Next year is going to be BIG. Stay safe ❤️ — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) May 4, 2020

The shows ratings have gone through the roof with more than 6 million viewers tuning in to watch ‘Love Island’ last summer. The programme shows all the ups and downs of a bunch of contestants looking for love at a villa in Spain. There’s also a cool 56,000 euros in prize money up for grabs.