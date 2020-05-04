Pablo Casado, leader of the Partido Popular. 02-05-2020 Efe

Following discussions on Monday between Prime Minister Sánchez and the leader of the main opposition party, Pablo Casado of the Partido Popular, Spain's transport minister, José Luis Abalos, summarised these by saying that "the president of the PP has said that he will not support this measure - this, at least, is our interpretation". Ábalos was referring to the government proposal for a further extension of the state of alarm, which is to be considered by Congress this week.

Ábalos insisted that the PP should not be influenced by those who use rumours and "crude manipulation" in trying to end the state of alarm; he was referring to Vox. The minister added that he, Casado, "has not offered an alternative plan because there is none". Health minister Salvador Illa also commented on the PP's opposition. "The state of alarm is essential. Let us not conduct experiments that could lead to chaos."

Casado said in a radio interview that the government was "taking Spaniards hostage, and we will not tolerate this". He argued that it is possible to maintain the central power which has been applied since the state of alarm was declared without there being the need for a state of alarm. The prime minister, he suggested, could adapt existing legislation so that there is, for instance, a single command system for health care, but without limiting "fundamental rights".

The transport minister, observed that if the PP go against the state of alarm, "they will have to respond to the citizens, if there is a spike in infection".

Sánchez's PSOE and Unidas Podemos form a minority coalition government, but the chances of all other parties combining in rejecting an extension to the state of alarm are unlikely. Casado has also indicated that the PP may abstain.