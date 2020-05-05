New coronavirus infections soar in Spain. 05-05-2020 EFE

The Ministry of Health reported a significant rebound in the number of new coronavirus infections in Spain on Tuesday, with 867 new infections confirmed, compared to 356 on Monday.

There were also 185 fatalities in the last 24 hours, but the death toll in Spain stayed below 200 for the second day in a row.

On Monday, the Autonomous Communities reported the lowest number of new positives since the State of Emergency was declared in Spain and Dr Fernando Simón said at the time that the positive result of just 356 new new Covid-19 cases, may or may not be due delays over the bank holiday weekend.

Last Tuesday there were more than 1,300 new diagnosis, so clearly the downward trend in new infections is continuing.

25,613 people have died from coronavirus in Spain and 219,329 have been infected since the pandemic began.

The Ministry of Health also reported that 720 people were hospitalised on Tuesday and 37 of them were admitted to the ICU2. 143 patients were discharged from hospital, which means 123,486 people in Spain have beaten the disease.