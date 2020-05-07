News
Coronavirus death toll tops 26,000
The Ministry of Health confirmed 213 coronavirus fatalities in Spain on Thursday, which means more than 26,000 people have died from the disease.
For the second day running there were more than 200 Covid-19 deaths nationwide, but it’s a decrease compared to Wednesday when 244 patients died.
There were also 754 new infections, making 221,447 based on PCR results and 256,855 altogether, when antibody tests are included.
Another 2,509 patients were discharged from hospital and 128,511 people in Spain have fully recovered from the disease.
