National coronavirus figures disappointing. 07-05-2020 EFE

The Ministry of Health has reported a slight rebound in the number of coronavirus fatalities in Spain with 229 deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 26,299.

There was also a spike in new infections with 1,095 confirmed cases, making 222,857 altogether.

On Thursday, there were 213 fatalities and 754 new infections in Spain.

The good news is that 2,637 more patients have been discharged from hospital, so 131,148 have now beaten the disease.

121,776 people have been hospitalised with coronavirus and 11,222 were admitted to the ICU including another 85 in the last day.

There have been no new admissions to the ICU in Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Ceuta, Melilla, Navarra or La Rioja since Thursday.