Fans go nuts for Bieber/Grande single 'Stuck With U'
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - Stuck with U
The new single by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U” has been released and millions have tuned in to YouTube to watch the video for the song.
"Reproduction and sales benefits will be donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation, which funds grants and scholarships for the children of Health, Emergency and Safety Professionals working during this global pandemic," Grande said on last week on Instagram.
The 'Stuck With U' video includes clips sent in by young fans who couldn’t go to prom because of the coronavirus crisis as well as cameo appearances from Hailey Bieber, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lil Dicky, Jaden Smith, Michael Bublé, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Stephen with Ayesha Curry, Rapper Chance with his wife Kristen and was that Demi Lovato kissing Max Ehrich?
The clips of Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin show them joking and fooling around in the park while he’s singing.
Social media websites were on fire after the video went public because right at the end Ariana is seen getting up close and personal with her new boyfriend, Realtor, Dalton Gomez.
By 1730 on Friday, 4,945,925 had watched the video on YouTube, let's hope they hit the donate button!
