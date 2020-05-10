Boris Johnson speaking on Sunday evening. 10-05-2020 Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister Johnson confirmed on Sunday evening that it will "soon be time for quarantine on people coming into this country by air". This measure, which had been expected, was part of a roadmap that the prime minister set out for the UK moving to level three of a five-level alert system, the UK having been at level four since lockdown.

Stressing that it was not the time to "simply to end the lockdown this week", he said that "we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures". The prime minister emphasised that people should work from home where they can, while also saying that people should be encouraged to go back to work, if they cannot work from home.

He also wished to "encourage people to take more and even unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise", adding that it will be possible "to sit in the sun in your local park". For those tempted to abuse social distancing, he noted that fines will be increased.

If the data prove positive, primary schooling will restart at the beginning of June, while he suggested that some parts of the hospitality industry could restart in July.