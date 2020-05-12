Jorge Marichal with the president of the Majorca Hoteliers Federation, Maria Frontera. 11-12-2019

Shares:

The president of the Cehat national hotels confederation, Jorge Marichal, said on Tuesday that it was understandable that the Spanish government should have decided to oblige foreign travellers to quarantine themselves for fourteen days while the state of alarm is maintained.

Quoted by Hosteltur, Marichal said that the health ministry's announcement of the quarantine might at first seem "absolutely contradictory to the message you want to give out, but it is understandable". Spain remains in a state of alarm, and this extraordinary measure is linked to this. While there is a state of alarm, people who fly should be subject to health security measures in the same way that Spanish residents are.

He added that the situation will change. The de-escalation plan is under way, and once international conventions* establish new security protocols and the state of alarm is lifted, there can be travel in the situation of the "new normal" that can allow tourism to restart.

* The European Commission is due to issue its guidelines on Wednesday.