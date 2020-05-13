Objections raised over 14 day quarantine measures. archive 13-05-2020

The Balearic Islands is opposed to the 14-day quarantine for foreign travellers which starts this Friday, May 15.

Hoteliers, Travel Agencies and Tour Operators are stunned by the Central Government’s decision to force foreigners arriving in the Balearic Islands to stay in quarantine in hotel accommodation or second residences for 14 days.

Hotel chains and Tourism companies say they understand that security measures are needed to control the Covid-19 pandemic, but strongly criticised imposing quarantine.

The Minister of Industry & Tourism, Reyes Maroto held a video-conference with the President of the Government, Francina Armengol, and the Minister of Turisme i Treball, Iago Negueruela on Tuesday.

"The quarantine for foreigners arriving in the Islands that comes into force this Friday, must last for as little time as possible and be withdrawn in the next phases of de-escalation,” said Minister Negueruela.

“At first, they may seem to be absolutely contradictory measures with the message that is intended, but they are understandable,” said Jorge Marichal, President of the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations, or Cehat, which includes Balearic Hoteliers.

Hotel chains and Tour Operators object to the 14-day quarantine measure and point out that people travelling to Majorca from Germany and Central European countries for the season, which means workers will have to spend two weeks in isolation before they can start their jobs.

In the last two days, there have been 7 return flights between Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport and Dusseldorf, Hannover, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne, but after the Central Government’s 14-day quarantine announcement, air traffic from Germany to Majorca is likely to be nil.

The President of Aviba Travel Agencies, Francesc Mulet, says the Ministerial order is completely inappropriate:

"This action harms tourist activity and the Balearic economy. Quarantine should not be considered at a time of de-escalation, especially when the protocols to be applied between countries and at airports will be clarified by Brussels on Wednesday,” said Mulet.

AENA is preparing a security protocol for its facilities to limit passenger entry airports and is also planning to reduce seats in boarding areas.

IATA and ALA employers are predicting that the new security protocols will reduce capacity at many airports.