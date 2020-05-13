Germany to ease border restrictions from Saturday. 13-05-2020

The German Government says it will start lifting some border restrictions from this Saturday.

The Interior Minister, Horst Seehofer said Germany's aim is to have free travel within Europe from June 15.

Border controls with France, Switzerland and Austria, which were due to end on May 15, will be extended until June 16 but as many crossings as possible will be reopened.

“The goal is that from mid-June we want to have free travel in Europe,” he said, adding that the controls will be put back in place if there are new coronavirus outbreaks.