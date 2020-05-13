Tourism
Brits Abroad..
Anyone booking a summer holiday is taking a chance on what will happen next with coronavirus, according to the British Transport Minister.
The European Travel Company, TUI has claimed that there will still be a summer holiday season this year and said the company was ready to start providing holidays, but the British Foreign Office is advising against all foreign travel.
“Right now you cannot travel abroad. If you are booking a holiday then you are clearly taking a chance on what direction this virus will take and that’s not something people should take lightly,” said Grant Shapps.
