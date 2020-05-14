Anti-Government protestors in Madrid.

Anti-Government protestors in Madrid.

14-05-2020

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Calle Núñez de Balboa in the affluent Salamanca neighbourhood of Madrid, to protest against the Government’s management of the coronavirus crisis.

But it was the lack of social distancing amongst the protestors that grabbed the headlines, even though some of the demonstrators did wear masks.

Madrid Mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, described the demonstration as “a measure of peaceful protest", and the rally was applauded and encouraged by Vox who said, "Spaniards stand up against unemployment and misery.”

Numerous videos of the protest were uploaded to social media websites showing demonstrators calling for the resignation of the Government.

The protestors used to criticise politicians by banging on pans from their terraces and balconies, but on Wednesday they took to the streets en masse to criticise the Government.

Social media forums are overflowing with messages condemning the protestors and calling them irresponsible.

Henar Álvarez called the protest silly and said the protestors are asking for coronavirus to enter their house.

Another said I'm a doctor, I've been working an average of 12 hours a day, 6 days a week, for 2 months, I have not seen my partner or my family, because I’m working in another community. I have seen people die alone and had to continue working even when I just wanted to cry. YOU ARE HUMAN SLAG.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.