Anti-Government protestors in Madrid. 14-05-2020

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Calle Núñez de Balboa in the affluent Salamanca neighbourhood of Madrid, to protest against the Government’s management of the coronavirus crisis.

Viviendo Nuñez de Balboa desde el primer día con la #Cacerolada21h al grito de #Libertad #GobiernoDimision y fan del tío de la bicicleta de #SanchezDimision 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/losfIoGWPO — Mane Sol ® 🇪🇦 (@sol_mane) May 13, 2020

But it was the lack of social distancing amongst the protestors that grabbed the headlines, even though some of the demonstrators did wear masks.

Madrid Mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, described the demonstration as “a measure of peaceful protest", and the rally was applauded and encouraged by Vox who said, "Spaniards stand up against unemployment and misery.”

Miles de españoles han participado hoy en la #Cacerolada21h en distintos puntos de España y el 23 de mayo lo harán en la caravana #FaseLibertadLos españoles se ponen en pie contra el #GobiernoGranHermano del paro y la miseria 💪🇪🇦 pic.twitter.com/vVcHwdfjDh — vox_es (@vox_es) May 13, 2020

Numerous videos of the protest were uploaded to social media websites showing demonstrators calling for the resignation of the Government.

Lo que empezó con caceroladas desde los balcones todos los días a las 21:00 se ha convertido en una protesta que ha llenado las calles del barrio de Salamanca y alrededores. https://t.co/ssNJIi1xaZ Por @Belen_Sarria pic.twitter.com/sTL4aTq7KA — 20minutos.es (@20m) May 13, 2020

The protestors used to criticise politicians by banging on pans from their terraces and balconies, but on Wednesday they took to the streets en masse to criticise the Government.

Social media forums are overflowing with messages condemning the protestors and calling them irresponsible.

No se puede ser tan tonto. A ver si esta gente quiere que el bicho entre en su casa para heredar jóvenes. — Henar Álvarez (@henarconh) May 13, 2020

Henar Álvarez called the protest silly and said the protestors are asking for coronavirus to enter their house.

Soy medica, llevo 2 meses trabajando una media de 12h al día, 6 días por semana. El mismo tiempo que llevo sin ver a mi pareja y mi familia por trabajar en otra comunidad. He visto morir gente SOLA,he tenido que seguir trabajando aunque solo quisiera llorar. SOIS ESCORIA HUMANA. https://t.co/Gr665T1uf6 — La Doc (@SorginDoc) May 13, 2020

Another said I'm a doctor, I've been working an average of 12 hours a day, 6 days a week, for 2 months, I have not seen my partner or my family, because I’m working in another community. I have seen people die alone and had to continue working even when I just wanted to cry. YOU ARE HUMAN SLAG.