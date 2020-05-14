'White Lines' Official Trailer, Netflix 22-04-2020 Youtube: Netflix

Shares:

The long awaited first series of ’White Lines’ was partly shot in Majorca and premieres this Friday on Netflix.

It was created by Álex Pina and stars British actress, Laura Haddock, Spanish actress, Marta Milans and Argentine-born actor, Juan Diego Botto and some of the scenes were shot in Portocolom, Pollensa and Santa Maria del Camí.

The 10-part crime drama tells the story of a famous Manchester DJ who disappeared in the 1990’s. When his body turns up 20 years later, his sister Zoe Walker, (Laura Haddock) decides to investigate his death and enters a world of sun, sea, sex, drug smuggling, and murder.

Before the coronavirus crisis, Majorca was fast becoming the go-to place to shoot TV series, adverts and movies and more than 4,000 hopefuls turned up for the ‘White Lines’ casting call at La Misericòrdia in Palma.

The Audiovisual Industry generates around 80 million euros a year and the Consell de Mallorca believes that it will be "key" to economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.