Rise in Covid-19 deaths
The Ministry of Health confirmed 217 coronavirus deaths in Spain on Thursday, taking the total to 27,321.
There were also 506 new infections in the last 24 hours, making 229,540 altogether and 272,646 when the 43,106 who’ve tested positive for antibodies are included.
330 more people were hospitalised and 29 of them were admitted to the ICU.
Another 2,551 patients were discharged from hospital, which means 143,374 have now beaten the disease.
