Message from British Ambassador
The British Embassy has published a new video from British Ambassador Hugh Elliott aimed at British residents and tourists in Spain.
A message from HMA @HughElliottUK— BritslivinginSpain (@BritsliveSpain) May 14, 2020
🇪🇸 began the de-escalation process this week, and will introduce quarantine measures from Friday 15th May. The map of Phase 0 and 1 areas in 🇪🇸 is on the Moncloa page https://t.co/WpdjPdO7rq Please check our travel advice https://t.co/LZRjEXe48O pic.twitter.com/HPkeK20JxP
The latest travel advice for Spain is https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain
