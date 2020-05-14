British Ambassador Hugh Elliott. 14-05-2020 REUTERS

The British Embassy has published a new video from British Ambassador Hugh Elliott aimed at British residents and tourists in Spain.

A message from HMA @HughElliottUK

🇪🇸 began the de-escalation process this week, and will introduce quarantine measures from Friday 15th May. The map of Phase 0 and 1 areas in 🇪🇸 is on the Moncloa page https://t.co/WpdjPdO7rq Please check our travel advice https://t.co/LZRjEXe48O pic.twitter.com/HPkeK20JxP — BritslivinginSpain (@BritsliveSpain) May 14, 2020

The latest travel advice for Spain is https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain