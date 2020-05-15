Huge drop in coronavirus fatalities in Spain. 15-05-2020 Susana Vera

There’s been a massive fall in the number of coronavirus fatalities in Spain.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 138 Covid-19 deaths on Friday, which means 27,459 people have perished since the beginning of the pandemic.

643 new infections were detected by PCR, making 230,183 altogether.

On Thursday there were 217 coronavirus deaths and 506 new infections.

Another 346 people were hospitalised and 29 of them were admitted to the Intensive Care Units.

1,409 patients have been discharged from hospital in the last day and 144,783 people in Spain have now beaten the disease.