LaLiga Returns when Phase 2 begins on May 25. 17-05-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Shares:

Professional League Competitions, Outdoor Sports at any time, Indoor Gyms, Swimming Pools and Beaches will open when Phase 2 of the de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions begins.

"It will be possible to resume Professional Competition as long as the evolution of the pandemic allows it, competitive sport will resume behind closed doors, without spectators, but the media will be allowed to film football matches and other sports,” according to the BOE.

It also states that “the number of people who will be able to access Stadiums and Pavilions where a competition is taking place, will be determined by the Superior Sports Council, or CSD, before events begin and with the recommended health and hygiene protocols in place”.

There will be no restrictions on training or preparations required to return to competitive team sport or essential group training.

Athletes will be able to use the locker rooms, technical working meetings can be held with a maximum of 15 participants and referees will also be able to use the facilities.

The new order means LaLiga clubs can train even if the Autonomous Community their team belongs to is not in Phase 1, so Real Madrid, Atlético, Getafe, Leganés Barcelona and Espanyol will be able to train at the same pace as their rivals even if they’re one Phase behind.

A measure of flexibility has been afforded to Professional and Federated Sports as well as the Retail Sector, Social Services, Education & Universities, Science & Innovation and Libraries and Museums, according to the BOE.

It also states that “the measures may be supplemented by specific security plans, organisational protocols and guidelines adapted to each Sector of activity, approved by the Public Administrations or their dependent or linked bodies, after hearing the parties involved, as well as those who are agreed in the business field between the workers themselves, through their representatives, and the Employers or Associations and Employers in each Sector.”

Phase 2 Activities:



Up to 20 people can take part in Nature Tourism activities; up to 50 people can attend Congresses, Business Meetings and Conferences, with 2-metre social distancing in place.

Residents can travel within their Province, Island or Territory.

Shopping malls reopen with capacity limited to 30% in common areas and 40% inside shops on the premises. Customers can only pass through common areas when they're going from one store to another.

Bars and restaurants can reopen indoor areas, but capacity is limited to 40% and customers have to sit at a table.

The common areas of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation will be reopened with capacity limited to 30%.

All Cinemas, Theatres, Auditoriums and other entertainment spaces can reopen but seats must be pre-assigned and capacity is limited to a 30%.

Open-air concerts can be held in Phase 2, but the audience must be seated, social distancing must be observed and capacity limited to 400 people.

Capacity is limited to 50% in Churches and other Places of Worship.

A maximum of 25 people can attend wakes outside or 15 people in closed spaces.