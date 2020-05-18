Lidl & Spanish Designer launch new face mask range. 18-05-2020 Europa Press

Lidl has teamed up with the Spanish Designer, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada to launch a collection of three solidarity masks.

The project will raise funds for Save the Children's 'A tu lado’, or ‘At your Side’ program with the aim of helping vulnerable families who’ve been affected by coronavirus.

At the beginning of July 500,000 solidarity masks will go on sale in packs of two for €3.99. You can only buy them at branches of Lidl and the store will give Save the Children €1 for every pack sold.

The masks are made by a Spanish textile company with materials approved by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce & Tourism and they can be washed and reused up to 5 times.