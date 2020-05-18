News
Lidl will launch designer masks
Lidl has teamed up with the Spanish Designer, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada to launch a collection of three solidarity masks.
The project will raise funds for Save the Children's 'A tu lado’, or ‘At your Side’ program with the aim of helping vulnerable families who’ve been affected by coronavirus.
At the beginning of July 500,000 solidarity masks will go on sale in packs of two for €3.99. You can only buy them at branches of Lidl and the store will give Save the Children €1 for every pack sold.
The masks are made by a Spanish textile company with materials approved by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce & Tourism and they can be washed and reused up to 5 times.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.