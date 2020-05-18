New mandatory mask rules in Spain. 15-05-2020 Daniel Espinosa

The use of masks are to be mandatory on public roads, in closed spaces when the minimum 2-metre social distancing can’t be guaranteed and when travelling on public transport.

The new restriction was agreed on Monday by the Spanish Central Government and the Autonomous Communities at a meeting of the Inter-territorial Council of the National Health System or SMS.

Health Minister, Salvador Illa has indicated that the use of the masks will be regulated in a Ministerial Order that will be published in the coming days.

Minister Illa also announced that gloves and masks are being sent to all Autonomous Communities who will have the right to make decisions about visits to Centres for the elderly and the de-escalation of time slots for walking and playing sports in Phase 2. He also said that specific times for the elderly and disabled to go outside must be maintained.

The Autonomous Communities will also decide how many people are allowed to take part in cultural events.

The Murcian government has requested guidelines for beaches and the Ministry said that’s an issue that will be addressed in bilateral meetings.