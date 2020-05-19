Staff take temperatures & spraying gel at Hospital de Alcorcón, Madrid. 18-05-2020 Victor Lerena

For the third day in a row there were less than 100 coronavirus fatalities in Spain.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 83 Covid-19 deaths nationwide on Tuesday, taking the total to 27,778.

There were also 295 new infections, making 232,037 altogether.

On Monday, the Government confirmed 59 fatalities and 285 new infections in Spain.

166 people were hospitalised in the last 24 hours and 11 of them were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Altogether, 124,159 people have been hospitalised since the pandemic began.

The Communities with the highest incidence of infection in the last 14 days are Castilla y León, with 46.68 positive cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants; followed by Navarre with 40.66, Madrid with 33.44 and Catalonia with 31.93.

Those that are faring best are Melilla, with 2.31 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants followed by The Canary Islands with 2.93 and Andalusia with 3.61.