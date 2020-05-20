A doctor is disinfected after a consultation at El Torito de Moratalaz Health Centre. 19-05-2020 Fernando Villar

Less than 100 coronavirus patients died in Spain for the 4th day in a row.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 95 fatalities nationwide on Wednesday, taking the total to 27,888.

There were also 416 new infections, making 232,555 altogether since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, there were 83 Covid-19 deaths and 295 new infections in Spain.