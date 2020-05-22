Heathrow Airport, London. archive photo. 22-05-2020 Reuters, Toby Melville

The UK is introducing a 14 day quarantine for all British Expats and International travellers arriving at UK airports, except passengers from Ireland.

Travellers will have to supply a UK address and contact details when they arrive in the country and Health Officials will carry out spot checks and issue fines of £1,000 or €1,114 for breaching quarantine.

So far, no restrictions have been placed on people arriving in the UK via Eurostar or Ferry.

The new quarantine rule is expected to take effect at the end of this month and reviewed every three weeks, but no end date has been announced.

Truck drivers and Healthcare Professionals will not be forced to self-isolate.