Foreign tourists can book vacations in Spain from July which is when the 14-day quarantine for overseas travellers is likely to be suspended , the Tourism Minister said on Monday.

Spain is gradually easing the strict coronavirus lockdown imposed in March but has kept a quarantine for visitors, to prevent a second wave of infections.

