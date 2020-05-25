Tourism
Tourists can visit Spain from July
Foreign tourists can book vacations in Spain from July which is when the 14-day quarantine for overseas travellers is likely to be suspended , the Tourism Minister said on Monday.
Spain is gradually easing the strict coronavirus lockdown imposed in March but has kept a quarantine for visitors, to prevent a second wave of infections.
We'll have more on this story as it develops.
