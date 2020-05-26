Majorca will be a key destination for German tourism this summer. 21-07-2019 M. Cladera

Shares:

The German government intends lifting its global travel warning for tourists going abroad. This will apply from the fifteenth of June, which is when German borders are scheduled to reopen, and specifies 31 European countries - all the EU member states plus the UK, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein. It is subject to the evolution of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the government is expected to approve its criteria for allowing tourism within Europe. With this approval, German citizens will be given the signal that they can have summer holidays abroad. For the German government, "the revival of tourism is important for travellers, for the German tourism industry, and for the economic stability of the respective destination countries".

Rather than a travel warning, there is to be travel advice that indicates risks in individual countries. The German government is looking to establish a series of common criteria for the whole of the EU so that the best possible protection against contagion from tourists can be ensured.

One criterion being proposed is that of fifty new infections for every 100,000 inhabitants within a period of seven days. This would be the maximum limit for admitting travellers. In Germany, if this number is exceeded, restrictions on travel will be reintroduced.