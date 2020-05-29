How many German holidaymakers might actually come to Majorca this summer? 29-05-2020 Archive

Shares:

According to a survey by Germany's ZDF broadcaster, only 13% of Germans intend taking holidays in another European country this summer. Thirty per cent will be holidaying in Germany, while 37% say they won't be having a holiday at all, given the climate of economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

From June 15, the German government will lift its warning against foreign travel and will be opening the borders. Travel will be allowed to all EU member states plus five other countries, one of these being the UK.

Foreign affairs minister Heiko Maas says that he is "confident that it will again be possible to travel within Europe under normalised conditions before the start of our presidency", a reference to Germany having the EU presidency from the beginning of July.

While tour operators such as Tui are doing their best to convince Germans to have holidays in Mediterranean destinations such as Majorca, there are politicians who are calling for caution. For Markus Söder, the Christian Social Union president of Bavaria, "it is hard to imagine that hygiene and distance rules can be properly maintained at the Ballermann" (the Arenal Balneario 6 and partying area).